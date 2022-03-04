Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

96,308 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8573486
  • Stock #: S22158
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT628460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S22158
  • Mileage 96,308 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2015 Dodge Journey SE This Dodge will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Journey comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 63,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 111,232 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 SLT
 39,446 KM
$48,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory