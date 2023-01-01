2015 Ford Escape

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 7 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10122072

10122072 Stock #: 22423A

22423A VIN: 1FMCU0G77FUB43092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22423A

Mileage 103,772 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 997 446 200A UH 7B 65U Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Front-wheel drive 3.21 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.5L I-4 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Equipment Group 200A Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE Tuxedo Black CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40 REAR SEAT CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40 REAR SEAT -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket ENGINE: 2.5L I-4 -inc: 3.51 Axle Ratio CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Tonneau Cover, Black Side Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.