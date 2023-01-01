$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited
519-842-3646
2015 Ford Escape
SE Sport Utility
103,772KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10122072
- Stock #: 22423A
- VIN: 1FMCU0G77FUB43092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,772 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
997
446
200A
UH
7B
65U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L I-4
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Equipment Group 200A
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE
Tuxedo Black
CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40 REAR SEAT
CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40 REAR SEAT -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
ENGINE: 2.5L I-4 -inc: 3.51 Axle Ratio
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Tonneau Cover, Black Side Rails
