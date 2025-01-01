Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2015 Ford Explorer XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2015 Ford Explorer

100,939 KM

Details Description

$21,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12532095

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 12532095
  2. 12532095
  3. 12532095
  4. 12532095
  5. 12532095
  6. 12532095
  7. 12532095
  8. 12532095
  9. 12532095
  10. 12532095
  11. 12532095
  12. 12532095
  13. 12532095
  14. 12532095
  15. 12532095
  16. 12532095
  17. 12532095
  18. 12532095
  19. 12532095
  20. 12532095
  21. 12532095
  22. 12532095
  23. 12532095
  24. 12532095
  25. 12532095
  26. 12532095
  27. 12532095
  28. 12532095
  29. 12532095
  30. 12532095
  31. 12532095
  32. 12532095
  33. 12532095
  34. 12532095
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,939KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D87FGB33686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # S25243
  • Mileage 100,939 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2015 Ford Explorer XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 86,724 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 106,554 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST (**LOW KM!!**ONE OWNER!!**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TRAILER HITCH**TUNNEAU COVER**HEATED SEATS**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**CD PLAYER**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2005 Dodge Dakota ST (**LOW KM!!**ONE OWNER!!**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TRAILER HITCH**TUNNEAU COVER**HEATED SEATS**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**CD PLAYER**) 102,142 KM $11,922 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Ford Explorer