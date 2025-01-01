Menu
2015 Ford F-250 Lariat 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel

2015 Ford F-250

118,858 KM

Details Description

$54,922

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

12972646

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_OneOwner

Used
118,858KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT2FEC06223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # TRD692
  • Mileage 118,858 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2015 Ford F-250 Lariat 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

