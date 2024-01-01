Menu
Recent Arrival! 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Cold Weather Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Bright White Clearcoat 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

84,205 KM

$16,929

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North LOCAL TRADE IN | NORTH PACKAGE

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North LOCAL TRADE IN | NORTH PACKAGE

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,929

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,205KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS2FW520318

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 84,205 KM

Recent Arrival!


1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Cold Weather Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Bright White Clearcoat
2015 Jeep Cherokee North
4D Sport Utility
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT
9-Speed Automatic



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$16,929

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2015 Jeep Cherokee