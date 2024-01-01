$16,929+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North LOCAL TRADE IN | NORTH PACKAGE
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Certified
$16,929
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 84,205 KM
Vehicle Description
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Brake assist, Cold Weather Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.ca, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Access Via Mobile, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Bright White Clearcoat
2015 Jeep Cherokee North
4D Sport Utility
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT
9-Speed Automatic
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
519-842-9026