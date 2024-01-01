Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee North

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2015 Jeep Cherokee

156,281 KM

$13,588

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB3FW664346

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,281 KM

** 2015 Jeep Cherokee North ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-XXXX

519-688-3202

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Jeep Cherokee