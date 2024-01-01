Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2015 Nissan Micra S ** (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2015 Nissan Micra

79,006 KM

Details Description

$11,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Micra

S (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**)

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

S (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11698687
  2. 11698687
  3. 11698687
  4. 11698687
  5. 11698687
  6. 11698687
  7. 11698687
  8. 11698687
  9. 11698687
  10. 11698687
  11. 11698687
  12. 11698687
  13. 11698687
  14. 11698687
  15. 11698687
  16. 11698687
  17. 11698687
  18. 11698687
  19. 11698687
  20. 11698687
  21. 11698687
  22. 11698687
  23. 11698687
  24. 11698687
  25. 11698687
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP2FL210048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,006 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2015 Nissan Micra S ** (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT (**LEATHER**ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**SUNROOF**POWER HATCH**LANE DEPARTURE ALERT**RADAR CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT (**LEATHER**ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**SUNROOF**POWER HATCH**LANE DEPARTURE ALERT**RADAR CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) 115,718 KM $21,899 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE (**LOW KMS!!**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE (**LOW KMS!!**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**) 50,043 KM $13,588 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 S (**ALLOY WHEELS**LEATHER SEATS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**PUSH BUTTON START**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA** HEATED/VENTED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**REMOTE START**SUNROOF**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 S (**ALLOY WHEELS**LEATHER SEATS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**PUSH BUTTON START**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA** HEATED/VENTED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**REMOTE START**SUNROOF**) 54,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,395

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra