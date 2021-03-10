Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

126,965 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

S WITH BLUETOOTH

2015 Nissan Sentra

S WITH BLUETOOTH

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6823475
  • Stock #: C21778
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL646987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Sentra S

This fuel efficent 1.8L has been well maintained and is equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise control, Steering wheel audio controls, Keyless entry, Power group plus much more. 

Economy and durability describe this fantastic vehicle that is being sold cerified serviced and detailed. 

This Sentra comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

