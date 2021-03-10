+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra S
This fuel efficent 1.8L has been well maintained and is equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise control, Steering wheel audio controls, Keyless entry, Power group plus much more.
Economy and durability describe this fantastic vehicle that is being sold cerified serviced and detailed.
This Sentra comes with a 90 day limited warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5