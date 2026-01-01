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2015 Toyota Sienna | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2015 Toyota Sienna

118,913 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Toyota Sienna

5DR 7-PASS FWD

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14335802

2015 Toyota Sienna

5DR 7-PASS FWD

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,913KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC0FS536220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V26671
  • Mileage 118,913 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Sienna | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.935 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD 118,913 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2015 Toyota Sienna