Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

265,202 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 10090254
  2. 10090254
  3. 10090254
  4. 10090254
  5. 10090254
  6. 10090254
  7. 10090254
  8. 10090254
  9. 10090254
  10. 10090254
  11. 10090254
  12. 10090254
  13. 10090254
  14. 10090254
  15. 10090254
  16. 10090254
  17. 10090254
  18. 10090254
  19. 10090254
  20. 10090254
  21. 10090254
  22. 10090254
  23. 10090254
  24. 10090254
  25. 10090254
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
265,202KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10090254
  • Stock #: S22132A
  • VIN: WVGHV7AX7FW546241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S22132A
  • Mileage 265,202 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 WV Tiguan Trendline *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 265,202 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1981 Ford F-Series P...
 56,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1985 Ford Pickup XLT...
 110,500 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory