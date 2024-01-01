Menu
2016 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury Collection

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!
HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2016 Cadillac ATS

85,853 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury Collection AWD

2016 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury Collection AWD

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,853KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX1G0117304

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,853 KM

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Cadillac ATS