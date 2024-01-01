Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** (**AUTOMATIC**SUNROOF**REMOTE START**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

123,798 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT (**AUTOMATIC**SUNROOF**REMOTE START**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**)

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT (**AUTOMATIC**SUNROOF**REMOTE START**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11709895
  2. 11709895
  3. 11709895
  4. 11709895
  5. 11709895
  6. 11709895
  7. 11709895
  8. 11709895
  9. 11709895
  10. 11709895
  11. 11709895
  12. 11709895
  13. 11709895
  14. 11709895
  15. 11709895
  16. 11709895
  17. 11709895
  18. 11709895
  19. 11709895
  20. 11709895
  21. 11709895
  22. 11709895
  23. 11709895
  24. 11709895
  25. 11709895
  26. 11709895
  27. 11709895
  28. 11709895
  29. 11709895
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7215106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,798 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** (**AUTOMATIC**SUNROOF**REMOTE START**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2015 Nissan Micra S (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Nissan Micra S (**LOW KM!!**AUTOMATIC**A/C**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**CD PLAYER**KEYLESS ENTRY**) 79,006 KM $11,295 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred (**LOW KM!!**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB/AUX**DRIVE MODES) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred (**LOW KM!!**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB/AUX**DRIVE MODES) 8,190 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT (**LEATHER**ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**SUNROOF**POWER HATCH**LANE DEPARTURE ALERT**RADAR CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT (**LEATHER**ALLOY WHEELS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**SUNROOF**POWER HATCH**LANE DEPARTURE ALERT**RADAR CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS** HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) 115,718 KM $21,845 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze