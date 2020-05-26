2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
  • 78,690KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5028795
  • Stock #: U-2235
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5GF280527
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships throughout Ontario and over 4000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. We dont want you to hesitate on trading in your vehicle as we LOVE trade ins! We offer complete CarFax vehicle history reports on all our pre-owned vehicles, attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

