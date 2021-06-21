Menu
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

111,882 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ with Blueray DVD player

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ with Blueray DVD player

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7353230
  Stock #: S21840
  VIN: 1GNSKCKCXGR164719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,882 KM

Vehicle Description

** 7 Seater ** Backup camera ** Heated and cooled front seats ** Heated rear seats ** Tailer brake controller ** Lane keeping assist ** Heated steering wheel ** Push button start ** Satellite radio ** Bluetooth ** Power seats ** Power liftgate ** Navigation ** Sunroof ** Weather tech Mats ** Blueray DVD player ** Remote start ** 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD No reported accidents! This loaded 7 seater Tahoe comes equipped with Backup camera, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Tailer brake controller, Lane keeping assist, Heated steering wheel, Push button start, Satellite radio, Bluetooth, Power seats, Power liftgate, Navigation, Sunroof, Weather tech Mats, Blueray DVD player,Remote start and even more!! This awesome Chevy will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Tahoe comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This loaded SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

