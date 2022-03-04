Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

101,250 KM

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

101,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: S22136
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT169389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # S22136
  • Mileage 101,250 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! ** 2016 Dodge Journey SXT This Dodge will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Journey comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

