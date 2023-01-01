$18,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL 4dr FWD
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
117,251KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK3J95GBB08321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRONZE FIRE TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2800A
- Mileage 117,251 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
H9
DE
201A
999
TC2
60T
65U
153
41H
53G
64M
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seating
Cloth Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
Utility Package
18 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
EBONY
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
BRONZE FIRE METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.REMOTE START
245/60R18 A/S TIRES
.PANORAMIC ROOF
.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
.AUTOMATIC TRANS
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED ALUMINUM
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Engine Block Heater, SYNC 3, enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports,...
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, Voice-Activated Navigation System
BRONZE FIRE TINTED CC
UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Perimeter Alarm
EBONY, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
