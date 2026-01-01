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2016 Ford Edge SEL SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2016 Ford Edge

138,669 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle
14532515

2016 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J80GBB75437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Edge SEL SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
All-Weather Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Vista Roof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Voice Activated Navigation
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Equipment Group 201A
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
2ND ROW OUTBOARD INFLATABLE SAFETY BELTS
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers
Wheels: 18\" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
18\" Polished Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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$14,888

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Ford Edge