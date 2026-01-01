$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package
2016 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,669 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Edge SEL SEL | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Navigation | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Rear Park Assist | Cruise Control | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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519-688-3202