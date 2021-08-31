2016 Ford Explorer

- Listing ID: 8051674
- Stock #: 21420B
- VIN: 1FM5K8B89GGA58803
-
Exterior Colour
Blue Jeans Metallic
-
Interior Colour
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL CLOTH
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
96,250 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
58-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Front license plate bracket
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Painted
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar and recline, 4-way manual passenger seat and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
