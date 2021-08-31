Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

96,250 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stauffer Motors Limited

519-842-3646

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Base

2016 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Stauffer Motors Limited

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

519-842-3646

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8051674
  Stock #: 21420B
  VIN: 1FM5K8B89GGA58803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL CLOTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21420B
  • Mileage 96,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
175 Amp Alternator
58-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
All Weather Floor Mats
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Painted
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Equipment Group 100A
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar and recline, 4-way manual passenger seat and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Stauffer Motors Limited

Stauffer Motors Limited

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

