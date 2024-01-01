Menu
2016 Ford Focus SE - LOW KMS, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED. NO HIDDEN FEES. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS. HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2016 Ford Focus

50,043 KM

Details Description

$13,588

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus

SE (**LOW KMS!!**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**)

2016 Ford Focus

SE (**LOW KMS!!**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F28GL308300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C24902
  • Mileage 50,043 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2016 Ford Focus SE ** **LOW KMS!!**ALLOY WHEELS**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Ford Focus