2016 GMC Sierra 1500

233,450 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC7GG198805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24G392AXZ
  • Mileage 233,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

2016 GMC Sierra 1500