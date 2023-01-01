Menu
2016 Honda Pilot EX *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2016 Honda Pilot

216,892 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

EX

2016 Honda Pilot

EX

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H34GB501990

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # S22561AA
  Mileage 216,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Pilot EX *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Honda Pilot