$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2016 Jeep Cherokee
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
139,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9626623
- Stock #: 23G72AA
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW365725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 139,597 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3