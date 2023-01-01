Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

139,597 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

  1. 9626623
  2. 9626623
  3. 9626623
  4. 9626623
  5. 9626623
  6. 9626623
  7. 9626623
  8. 9626623
  9. 9626623
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626623
  • Stock #: 23G72AA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW365725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,597 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano P...
 124,064 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 93,076 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory