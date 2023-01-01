2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 5 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9626623

9626623 Stock #: 23G72AA

23G72AA VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW365725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 139,597 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.