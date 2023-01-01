Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

86,111 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
Location

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

  10172145
86,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172145
  • Stock #: U-2670
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LP6GBL21312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

