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2016 Nissan Maxima SV | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2016 Nissan Maxima

57,955 KM

Details Description Features

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Nissan Maxima

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14532519

2016 Nissan Maxima

SV

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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Contact Seller
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$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,955KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP6GC410543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26683
  • Mileage 57,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Maxima SV | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
11 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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519-688-3202

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$18,850

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Nissan Maxima