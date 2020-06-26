Menu
2016 Nissan Versa Note

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV One Owner, No reported Accidents

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV One Owner, No reported Accidents

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,463KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5291111
  • Stock #: C19527
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4GL409203
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Nissan Versa Note SV 

One owner, No reported accidents, Bluetooth, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Satellite radio, plus much more.

This fuel efficent 4 cyl hatchback is certfied, serviced and detailed

This Versa Note comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This hatchback is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

