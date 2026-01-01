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2016 Toyota Venza LE | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2016 Toyota Venza

120,717 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle
14420176

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,717KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3ZA3BB7GU097577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S26651
  • Mileage 120,717 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Venza LE | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
TBD Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Captain Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Fabric Seat Material
Wheels: 19\" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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$18,988

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2016 Toyota Venza