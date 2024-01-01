Menu
** 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**LANE ASSIST**PARKING SENSORS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Cadillac ATS

65,035 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**LANE ASSIST**PARKING SENSORS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**STOP&GO**)

12003544

2017 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**LANE ASSIST**PARKING SENSORS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**STOP&GO**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5SX9H0164642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C24990
  • Mileage 65,035 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**LANE ASSIST**PARKING SENSORS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

