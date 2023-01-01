2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 8 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10219584

10219584 Stock #: U-2675X

U-2675X VIN: 2GNFLFEK2H6262305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 115,893 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.