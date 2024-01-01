Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

92,026 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 10857318
  2. 10857318
  3. 10857318
  4. 10857318
  5. 10857318
  6. 10857318
  7. 10857318
  8. 10857318
  9. 10857318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZE5ST2HF113933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2734X
  • Mileage 92,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Jeep Compass LIMITED 118,119 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 92,026 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Fusion PLATINUM for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Ford Fusion PLATINUM 119,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Malibu