Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,875 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,875KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC6HG487716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C356A
  • Mileage 149,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 66,589 KM $45,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 125,518 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT | NEW TIRES | BELOW AVERAGE KM | for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT | NEW TIRES | BELOW AVERAGE KM | 148,450 KM $24,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500