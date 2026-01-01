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2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,216 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

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14284721

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
150,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKNECXHG392083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AIQ-3054
  • Mileage 150,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

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519-842-9026

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500