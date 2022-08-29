2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 3 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9031810

9031810 Stock #: AIQ-2497X

AIQ-2497X VIN: 1GC1KVEY5HF199792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # AIQ-2497X

Mileage 119,396 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.