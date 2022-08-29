$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
119,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9031810
- Stock #: AIQ-2497X
- VIN: 1GC1KVEY5HF199792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 119,396 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3