2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

119,396 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

HD LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9031810
  • Stock #: AIQ-2497X
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEY5HF199792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AIQ-2497X
  • Mileage 119,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

