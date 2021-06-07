Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

36,472 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
R/T SHAKER

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

36,472KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7187396
  • Stock #: C21816
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT6HH588429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Go
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,472 KM

Vehicle Description

* INCOMING * 2017 Dodge Challenger RT Shaker With Horsepower 375 hp @ 5150 rpm and Torque 410 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm, this Shaker will be turning heads everywhere it goes!! This \"green go\" 5.7L V8 HEMI challenger comes with heated leather seats, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, and much more. This is a must see vehicle! On top of all of that it is being sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Challenger comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Dodge is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

