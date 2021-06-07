+ taxes & licensing
519-688-3202
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
+ taxes & licensing
* INCOMING * 2017 Dodge Challenger RT Shaker With Horsepower 375 hp @ 5150 rpm and Torque 410 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm, this Shaker will be turning heads everywhere it goes!! This \"green go\" 5.7L V8 HEMI challenger comes with heated leather seats, navigation, bluetooth, back up camera, and much more. This is a must see vehicle! On top of all of that it is being sold certified, serviced and detailed. This Challenger comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Dodge is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5