2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (**WINTER READY!!**WINTER TIRES**7 PASSENGER**STOW AND GO SEATING**POWER DRIVER SEAT**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,500 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew (**WINTER READY!!**WINTER TIRES**7 PASSENGER**STOW AND GO SEATING**POWER DRIVER SEAT**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**)

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew (**WINTER READY!!**WINTER TIRES**7 PASSENGER**STOW AND GO SEATING**POWER DRIVER SEAT**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXHR761681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew ** (**WINTER READY!!**WINTER TIRES**7 PASSENGER**STOW AND GO SEATING**POWER DRIVER SEAT**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-688-3202

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan