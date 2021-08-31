2017 Ford Edge

- Listing ID: 7829658
- Stock #: 0U2600
- VIN: 2FMPK4K90HBC10745
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
73,683 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.