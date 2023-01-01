$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited
519-842-3646
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
TITANIUM 4WD 4dr
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
45,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10549983
- Stock #: U2756A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUE11178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour CHAR BLK PRTL LTHR TRIM SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2756A
- Mileage 45,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
999
446
300A
N6
WB
62P
65W
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Additional Features
Equipment Group 300A
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4
LIGHTNING BLUE
TITANIUM SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT BUCKETS SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stauffer Motors Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1