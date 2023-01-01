Menu
2017 Ford Escape

45,302 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited

519-842-3646

TITANIUM 4WD 4dr

Location

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

Logo_AccidentFree

45,302KM
Used
  • Stock #: U2756A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUE11178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour CHAR BLK PRTL LTHR TRIM SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Additional Features

Equipment Group 300A
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4
LIGHTNING BLUE
TITANIUM SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT BUCKETS SEATS

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

