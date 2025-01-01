Menu
2017 Ford Explorer XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Ford Explorer

87,498 KM

Details Description

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

12728319

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,498KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGD60964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # S25352
  • Mileage 87,498 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2017 Ford Explorer XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$24,992

+ taxes & licensing>

2017 Ford Explorer