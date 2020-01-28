2017 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4!





One owner, No reported accidents, 4X4, New tires, Heated and cooled seats, Navigation, Back up camera, Panoramic roof, Running boards, Leather interior, Spray in liner, Hard folding tonneau cover, Power drivers and passenger seat, Plus so much more!





This locally owned and serviced F-150 has it all! 3.5L V6 Ecoboost power paired with all the options you could ask for and would be certified, detailed, and serviced.





This unbelievable F-150 comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!





This F-150 is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.





Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!







