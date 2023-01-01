Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,704 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10178010
  • Stock #: S22486
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0HU219311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # S22486
  • Mileage 128,704 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

