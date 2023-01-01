2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 7 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10178010

10178010 Stock #: S22486

S22486 VIN: KM8SNDHF0HU219311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # S22486

Mileage 128,704 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.