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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
168,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3HG391867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26C277AAXZ
- Mileage 168,686 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe