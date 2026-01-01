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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

168,686 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE

Watch This Vehicle
14183344

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA3HG391867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26C277AAXZ
  • Mileage 168,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

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519-842-9026

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe