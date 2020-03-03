7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Incoming 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum!
No reported accidents, Navigation, Back up camera, Panormaic dual sunroof, Power heated memory seats, 2 Sets of tires, Absolutly fully loaded.
Refined power at its finest with this V6 machine. This Maxima combines elegance with sportiness and power. It comes with both the factory alloy wheels and all season tires as well as winter tires on their own rims. It will be certifies, serviced and detailed.
Includes the balance of the factory warranty and a Carfax Canada report. COme intoday to see abut the outstading financing and extended warranty options available!
To see this awesome vehicle come to mymotors.ca at 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg On, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding communities!
All that is left is to come see this Maxima today!
