2017 Nissan Maxima

Platinum loaded Leather, Navigation

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,762KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4678728
  • Stock #: C19468
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP4HC362381
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Incoming 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum!

No reported accidents, Navigation, Back up camera, Panormaic dual sunroof, Power heated memory seats, 2 Sets of tires, Absolutly fully loaded.

Refined power at its finest with this V6 machine. This Maxima combines elegance with sportiness and power. It comes with both the factory alloy wheels and all season tires as well as winter tires on their own rims. It will be certifies, serviced and detailed. 

Includes the balance of the factory warranty and a Carfax Canada report. COme intoday to see abut the outstading financing and extended warranty options available!

To see this awesome vehicle come to mymotors.ca at 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg On, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding communities!

All that is left is to come see this Maxima today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

