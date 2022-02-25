Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

168,436 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 8309892
  2. 8309892
  3. 8309892
  4. 8309892
  5. 8309892
  6. 8309892
  7. 8309892
  8. 8309892
  9. 8309892
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8309892
  • Stock #: U-2377X
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM1HC655063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # U-2377X
  • Mileage 168,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,848 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST
 252,069 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon
 147,107 KM
$35,937 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory