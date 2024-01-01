Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV (ALLOY RIMS, BUG DEFLECTOR, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START). Vehicle comes certified/detailed. No hidden fees. Financing options available - we deal with all major banks. Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM - Thursday 8:00AM-7:00PM - Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2017 Nissan Qashqai

81,852 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Used
81,852KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP5HW022236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,852 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2017 Nissan Qashqai SV ** (**ALLOY RIMS**BUG DEFLECTOR**SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**REVERSE CAMERA**CRUISE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Nissan Qashqai