$27,990+ tax & licensing
Sport | HEMI | 4WD | 20'S
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,961 KM
Vehicle Description
20 x 9 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bucket Seats, Centre Hub, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
2017 Ram 1500 Sport
4D Crew Cab
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
8-Speed Automatic
4WD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
