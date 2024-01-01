Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>20 x 9 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bucket Seats, Centre Hub, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.<br><br>Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat<br>2017 Ram 1500 Sport<br>4D Crew Cab<br>HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT<br>8-Speed Automatic<br>4WD<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2017 RAM 1500

174,961 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Sport | HEMI | 4WD | 20'S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sport | HEMI | 4WD | 20'S

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11500310
  2. 11500310
  3. 11500310
  4. 11500310
  5. 11500310
  6. 11500310
  7. 11500310
  8. 11500310
  9. 11500310
  10. 11500310
  11. 11500310
  12. 11500310
  13. 11500310
  14. 11500310
  15. 11500310
  16. 11500310
  17. 11500310
  18. 11500310
  19. 11500310
  20. 11500310
  21. 11500310
  22. 11500310
  23. 11500310
  24. 11500310
  25. 11500310
  26. 11500310
  27. 11500310
  28. 11500310
  29. 11500310
  30. 11500310
  31. 11500310
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,961KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT6HS754473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


20 x 9 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bucket Seats, Centre Hub, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
2017 Ram 1500 Sport
4D Crew Cab
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
8-Speed Automatic
4WD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE 134,201 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS 100,752 KM $32,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE 53,105 KM $37,939 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500