**2017 Toyota Camry XLE ** (**ALLOY RIMS**SUNROOF**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER SEATS**PUSH BUTTON START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Toyota Camry

69,858 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12000295

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
69,858KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK5HU719976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C25059
  • Mileage 69,858 KM

Vehicle Description

**2017 Toyota Camry XLE ** (**ALLOY RIMS**SUNROOF**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER SEATS**PUSH BUTTON START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Local Delivery

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
