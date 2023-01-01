2017 Toyota Prius

Listing ID: 10553226

10553226 Stock #: U-2711X

U-2711X VIN: JTDKBRFU0H3040753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U-2711X

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.