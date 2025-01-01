Menu
** 2017 Toyota Rav4 Limited ** (**AWD**LEATHER*SUNROOF**NAVIGATION**POWER SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2017 Toyota RAV4

74,359 KM

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited (**AWD**LEATHER*SUNROOF**NAVIGATION**POWER SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
74,359KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV8HW645298

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S25200
  • Mileage 74,359 KM

** 2017 Toyota Rav4 Limited ** (**AWD**LEATHER*SUNROOF**NAVIGATION**POWER SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
