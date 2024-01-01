Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

200,000 KM

LT AUTO

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BH5SE4J7128489

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # AIQ-2855X
  Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze