2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Used
200,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BH5SE4J7128489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # AIQ-2855X
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze