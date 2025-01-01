Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

122,602 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13103663

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 13103663
  2. 13103663
  3. 13103663
  4. 13103663
  5. 13103663
  6. 13103663
  7. 13103663
  8. 13103663
  9. 13103663
  10. 13103663
  11. 13103663
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,602KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV1J6103945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,602 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 122,602 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 75,956 KM $38,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 143,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2018 Chevrolet Equinox