2018 Chevrolet Equinox

113,029 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Premier

Location

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9448036
  • Stock #: U-2545
  • VIN: 2GNAXWEX8J6236632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

